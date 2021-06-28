Four missing men in northern Manitoba found: RCMP

Four men who were last seen heading to a fishing camp in northern Manitoba have been found, according to RCMP.

Manitoba RCMP had been looking for the men after they were last seen leaving the community of Nelson House on June 25.

The next day, a supply driver went to the camp and noticed nobody was there. The driver went back to the camp on June 28, and again did not see anybody or notice any new activity at the camp.

He reported the four men missing to RCMP on Monday.

Just hours after RCMP began a search, the men were safely located at another fishing camp.

Mounties said the men's 18-foot boat had broken down, prompting them to going to a different camp in the area.