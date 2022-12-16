Four more COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region brings pandemic total to 500

Public health says four more people with COVID-19 have died in Waterloo Region in the last week.

No additional information has been released about their ages.

Friday’s dashboard update shows the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic has now hit 500.

As for hospitalizations, the region says 45 people are currently receiving medical treatment for COVID-19 and three of them are in intensive care.

The dashboard also shows 14 active outbreaks in the region, an increase of seven over the last week. One is at Grand River Hospital, and 13 are in long-term care or retirement homes. As of Friday, new outbreaks had been declared in one unit at Luther Village on the Park Sunshine Centre, Columbia Forest LTC, Chartwell Elmira RR, and The Village at University Gates LTC. Two units are dealing with COVID-19 at Cobble Creek Retirement Home, and three at Parkwood Mennonite Suites Retirement Home.

Wastewater surveillance, which was last updated on the website on Dec. 10, remains elevated. The region says the Omicron variant is still dominant but there is “evidence of several key mutations increasing.”