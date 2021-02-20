The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four additional deaths and 27 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Saturday.

The four deaths include a man and a woman in their 70s and a man in his 90s from the community.

One death, a man in his 90s, is associated with a long-term care home.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 372 people.

Medical health officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave his weekly epidemiological summary on Friday.

Ahmed says some of the numbers have fluctuated over the last week and the region should remain in the red zone for at least another week based on the monitoring indicators the province reviews.

"I don't expect to see any restrictions ease next week," says Ahmed.

About 8,200 people were tested for COVID-19 last week, with a per cent positivity rate around 2.9 per cent.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,746 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,085 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

6 are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 are related to outbreaks

6 are community acquired

13 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 289 cases are considered active. There are 41 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

There are 10 outbreaks in the region, including four at LTC and retirement homes, two at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.