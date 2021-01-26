The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four more people have died related to COVID-19 and there are 53 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

Two of the people who died were in long-term care or retirement homes – a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. Two deaths were from the community – a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 295 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 11,860 confirmed cases of the virus, including 10,409 people who have recovered.

“I am quite optimistic looking at these number of case counts and number of active cases,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

4 are related to outbreaks

8 are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 are considered community acquired

38 are still under investigation

WECHU says 1,156 cases are considered active. There are 108 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 15 people are in the ICU.

There are 53 outbreaks in the region, including 20 at LTC and retirement homes, 28 at workplaces, and five at hospitals.