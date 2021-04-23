Four more people arrested in connection to Espanola shooting

Ontario Provincial Police say four more people have been charged in a shooting incident that happened in Espanola in January.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 21 on Albert Street and sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three people between the ages of 18 and 20 from southern Ontario were arrested in Lively a short while later and charged with attempted murder and breaking and entering.

On Thursday, three months after the incident, officers arrested four more people from Espanola ranging in age from 36 to 42 years old.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with robbery using a firearm while three others in their 30s have been charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Robbery using a firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Using a firearm while committing a crime

Having a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Disguise with intent

All four of the newly accused are scheduled to appear in court on April 23.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.