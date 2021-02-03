The Porcupine Health Unit is confirming four more deaths related to the outbreak at Extendicare Kapuskasing, bringing the total to 11 deaths since the outbreak was declared Jan. 6.

“These losses are so incredibly tragic and we continue to share our most heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of those lost," said. Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health, said in a news release Wednesday.

Extendicare Kapuskasing said in a separate release that one of the people who died passed away in hospital overnight Wednesday.

"We have been in touch with each of their families to offer our heartfelt condolences on behalf of all of us at the home, especially those who knew and cared directly for them," the release said.

A total of 11 residents (including those whose cases have resolved) will be receiving their initial COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon, the home said.

"This continued progress is very encouraging news for our residents," the release said. "We will continue to work with our public health partners on further phases of vaccination for our residents and will continue to follow their direction in this regard."

Medical assessments of residents are ongoing, Extendicare said, with registered staff and the physician from Sensenbrenner hospital on site each day.

"The team from Timmins and District Hospital remains on site, supporting with additional staff and infection prevention and control best practices," the release said. "Today, the TADH team is assisting with deep cleaning of resident rooms and further cohorting to help limit virus spread.

"The impacts of this aggressive virus continue to be incredibly challenging for long-term care environments, including Extendicare Kapuskasing. We will continue to do all we can to protect our residents and staff, and will keep in close contact with our community."

There are currently 31 active cases in Extendicare Kapuskasing, as well as 13 cases among staff who are self-isolating.