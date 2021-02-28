The largest school board in northeastern Ontario has announced a handful of new COVID-19 infections that are impacting multiple schools and classrooms.

Officials with Sudbury's Rainbow District School Board were tasked with sending out five letters to five separate schools detailing new COVID-19 cases and the implications.

While all remain open at this time, the schools that are being impacted are:

Algonquin Public School

Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School

Walden Public School

Jean Hanson Public School

In addition, students at MacLeod Public School on the morning elementary run on bus route LW258 are being told to self-isolate through March 10. While there is no confirmed case at the school, the route is shared and there is risk of possible exposure.

The bus route has been cancelled and all impacted are to have received a letter from Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD).

Following the outbreak that PHSD declared at Jean Hanson Public School, CTV News has learned that the school is being dismissed entirely out of an abundance of caution.

Students from Jean Hanson who are on the morning bus route LW258, which is shared with MacLeod Public School, must isolate through March 10 as well.

Officials have also confirmed one new case of COVID-19 at Algonquin Road Public School. The Kindergarten Class in Room 9 must self-isolate through March 10.

At Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School, one new case of COVID-19 has forced the Grade 8 B class into self-isolation through March 9. Students on bus routes L809 and L881 must also self-isolate through March 9.

In the letter sent home to parents of students at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School, Blaseg writes that a second possible case has now tested negative. As a result, students in the following classes, who were sent home earlier in an "abundance of caution" do not need to self-isolate and can return to class Monday:

Grade 10 Canadian History CHC 2DI-01

Multi-Grades Physical Education PPL 2OI-02, PPL 2OX-02 & PPL 3OI-02

In addition, a newly confirmed case of COVID-19 at Walden Public School has sidelined its Grade 2 class in room 127 through March 8.

Students from that school on bus route L858 must also isolate through March 8.

As all schools remain open, all letters provide guidance for those at these schools who are not part of the classes told to isolate.

"Simply passing by an infected person in the hallway is not considered close contact, and the risk of spreading the virus this way is extremely low," Blaseg writes in the letters.

To see all COVID-19 advisories for the school board, click here.

For more information on COVID-19, click here or contact PHSD at 705-522-9200 ext. 524.