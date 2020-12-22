Porcupine Health Unit has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the Cochrane District Tuesday morning.

This brings the number of active cases in the region to eight and the total positive cases in the region since the pandemic began to 125. To date, 117 infections have been recorded as resolved, including nine deaths.

Three of the new cases involve residents from the James and Hudson Bay area and are in isolation after being exposed through contact with other confirmed cases.

The other new case involves a resident from the Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois and Smooth Rock Falls area. The individual is in isolation and health officials are investigating the point of exposure.

Public health will notify all those considered to be close contacts of the infected individuals.

"Every community member in every community across the region needs to act as though exposure is possible and probable, every day, regardless of the number of cases," the health unit said in a news release. "Regardless of an announcement of a case, everyone is reminded to stay home if they have symptoms and get tested."

Despite the district being in the green-prevent zone of Ontario's COVID-19 response framework, the whole province will enter a lockdown at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 26. The lockdown in northern Ontario is expected to be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 9.