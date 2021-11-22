Four new COVID-19 cases in P.E.I., three linked to cluster in Prince County

Prince Edward Island announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the total number of active cases in the province to 22.

Two of the new cases involve individuals in their 50s, while the other two involve people in their 20s. Three of the individuals are contacts of previously announced cases and are linked to the cluster of cases that began in Prince County. The other case is related to travel outside the province.

On Sunday, a case associated with Three Oaks Senior High School was announced. The school was closed Monday to allow for contact tracing, testing and cleaning. Classmates, bus mates, teachers, bus drivers and close contacts of the case were scheduled to get tested on Monday.

Public health says the risk of transmission is believed to be low and the situation is not considered an outbreak at this time. Based on the initial results of testing, Twin Oaks Senior High School will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Beginning Tuesday, school contacts, including classmates, bus mates, teachers and staff, who had at least one negative PCR test will follow the daily testing for school contacts protocol.

From Tuesday until Dec. 3, they will be required to complete a rapid antigen-screening test each morning and subject to a negative result, they can attend school and extracurricular activities. Students and staff will be required to bring their negative test result to school each day for verification. The contacts will require PCR testing on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 28, then resume the antigen-screening tests on the following days.



All Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back. Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.