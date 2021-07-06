Four new COVID-19 cases listed in Simcoe Muskoka

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Simcoe Muskoka on Tuesday, two in Bracebridge and single cases in Barrie and Midland.

According to the health unit, there are currently 56 active infections in the region, including 10 people in the hospital, none of whom were fully vaccinated.

DELTA VARIANT IN SIMCOE MUSKOKA

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, said 80 per cent of infections in the past week had been identified as the Delta variant.

"It does speak to the importance of us being very cautious," he said during a live update Tuesday. "We certainly need to continue immunizing at the high rate that we have been."

To date, 59 local cases have tested positive for the Delta variant.

LOCAL VACCINATIONS

Currently, 76 per cent of adults 18+ have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, representing 66 per cent of the population in Simcoe Muskoka.

The health unit reports 59 per cent of students 12 to 17 have had their first dose, with hopes of ramping up second doses for this age group.

Pfizer/Moderna Residents 12 and older who received an mRNA for their first shot can book a second shot 28 days later.

AstraZeneca Residents 18+ who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first shot can receive a second shot of the same or opt for an MRNA dose eight weeks after the first.

Complete information on how to book or cancel an appointment and where clinics are located is available here.