Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Wednesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting four more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, with hospitalization figures holding relatively steady.

Since the start of the pandemic, 741 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

There are presently 20 residents in local hospitals being treated because of an active COVID-19 infection, down slightly from the 23 reported on Tuesday. OPH now identifies two people in intensive care, up from one.

Overall, hospitalization levels have been dropping steadily since hitting peaks of 139 patients and 23 ICU admissions in mid-January, according to OPH data.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:

CHEO: Eight patients

Montfort Hospital: Nine patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 19 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 51 patients

One week ago, local hospitals said they had 125 COVID-19 patients between them.

OPH reported 201 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, based on testing, which remains restricted to select groups. To date, OPH has recorded 61,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents of Ottawa.

Data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show a steady decline in the viral signal through early February. The signal now appears to be at its lowest level since before Christmas.

Ontario health officials reported 47 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. There are 1,403 people being treated in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, including 364 people in ICU.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 8 to Feb. 14): 108.0 (up from 106.7)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 7 to Feb. 13): 10.6 per cent (down from 11.7 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.74

Known active cases: 1,039 (-85)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Twenty residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, down from 23 on Tuesday.

There are two people in the ICU, up from one.

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 1

50-59: 4 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 4

70-79: 5

80-89: 4 (1 in ICU)

90+: 1

Age categories of people in hospital:

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 911,981 (+346)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 867,179 (+1,372)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 531,186 (+1,449)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 4 in ICU (As of Tuesday)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of Wednesday)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Monday)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 7 in ICU (As of Wednesday)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 36 in hospital, 4 in ICU (As of Thursday)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 54 in hospital, 5 in ICU (As of Tuesday)

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

7 long-term care homes

10 retirement homes

11 hospital units

3 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.