A recent spike in COVID-19 cases that pushed the area into the yellow/protect zone continued Monday, with four new cases in the northern part of Timiskaming District.

"The individuals are self-isolating," the Temiskaming Health Unit said in a news release. "Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified."

Two of the new cases are a result of close contact with a confirmed case, and the source of infection for the remaining two is under investigation. There are currently 17 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, out of 43 total cases since the pandemic began.

With the recent increase in cases, the province announced Dec. 18 the health unit is moving to the yellow/prevent designation under the province's framework for rating the severity of the pandemic in health units across the province.

And the entire province will be in a lockdown beginning Dec. 26, which will continue in northern Ontario for 14 days.

For more information, head to the Timiskaming Health Unit's website.