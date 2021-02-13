The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all from the area of Hearst, Hornepayne.



One of the cases is linked to the outbreak at the Maison Renaissance in Hearst while another case is being investigated to determine the source of exposure.



Two of the cases are linked to contact with another known case.

Public health will notify all close contacts directly.



The four cases are numbers 303 to 306 reported by the PHU since the pandemic began.



If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario.



You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.