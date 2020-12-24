Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Parry Sound area, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported Thursday.

The source of exposure for the new cases is unknown and they are currently self-isolating. There have now been 118 cases in the health unit's area since the pandemic began, with 16 active cases – 15 in Parry Sound, one in North Bay.

Thursday's update will be the last one for a few days, the health unit said on its website.

"Note our case counts won't be updated on the website Dec. 25- 27," the health unit said. "The next update on the website will be Dec. 28, 9:30 a.m."