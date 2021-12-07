Four new COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations increase in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Tuesday.

A man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 70s, all from the community, have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has climbed to 477 people.

The last time there were four deaths reported in a single day was on Sept. 21.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 23 people with COVID in hospital – 11 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and nine are fully vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated patients, one partially vaccinated and three fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

“The last time we had 23 or more COVID-positive cases in hospital was on May 30,” said WRH spokesperson Steve Erwin. “So it is the highest COVID count we’ve had in more than six months.”

The peak number of COVID cases WRH had in hospital was 74 on Jan. 4, 2021.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, as of Dec. 6, there are four fully/partially vaccinated patients and eight unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

The health unit says 504 cases are currently active. Due to the change in testing practice at the Public Health labs, genomic sequencing data for variants is delayed.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,300 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,319 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

17 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

19 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

1 case is travel related

13 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

17 workplace outbreaks

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

4 community outbreaks

9 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED