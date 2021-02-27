Manitoba announced four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the province’s death toll to 893.

The deaths are all from the Winnipeg area and include two women in their 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s.

None of the deaths were linked to outbreaks.

The province also added 90 new cases of COVID-19. Two previously announced cases were removed due to a data correction, which brings the total to 31,809 since March 2020.

The Northern Health Region had the largest number of new cases with 37, followed closely by Winnipeg with 34. The Interlake-Eastern Health Region and the Southern Health Region each had eight cases and the Prairie Mountain Health Region had three.

The five-day test positivity rate is 3.7 per cent in Manitoba and 3.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

Manitoba has 1,208 active cases and 29,708 people have recovered.

There are 69 people in hospital who have COVID-19, 11 of those people are in intensive care. There are another 120 people who have recovered from COVID but still require care, 16 of those people are in intensive care.

The province didn't add any new variants as that total still sits at five.

On Friday, 1,681 tests were completed, pushing the total to 523,507 since February 2020.

There has also been an update to the eligibility criteria for those who are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

People who were born on or before Dec. 31, 1928, and First Nation individuals born on or before Dec. 31, 1948, are now allowed to book an appointment to receive a shot.