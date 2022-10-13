Four new medical school seats coming to l’Université de Moncton

Four new medical schools seats are opening for students at the Centre de formation médicale du Nouveau-Brunswick (CFMNB) at l’Université de Moncton.

In a news release Thursday, the New Brunswick government says they will spend $172,000 annually for the four seats, in addition to the $4.8 million already committed to the school’s medical doctorate program.

“The recruitment and retention of health-care workers is a top priority, and we are proud to partner with CFMNB to increase the number of medical seats we provide,” said Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder, in the news release. “This investment will allow even more New Brunswickers to study medicine in the province, which increases our chances of retaining them after graduation.”

The number of seats at CFMNB will increase from 24 to 28, starting in 2023. The addition will bring the number of medical students New Brunswick provides funding for each year from 70 to 74. Six additional seats remain available in Quebec.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to add students to our cohort for next year and for years to come,” said CFMNB director Dr. Michel H. Landry. “Each seat is invaluable and will have an impact on the delivery of French language health-care services in our communities.”

The province says it is also working with CFMNB and Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick to identify opportunities to add additional seats.

Thursday’s announcement comes after last week’s news that the Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick will now be able to accept 40 students per year into its program, with 10 medical school seats moving from Memorial University in St. John's, N.L. to Saint John, N.B.

The province says the changes support the new provincial health plan, Stabilizing Health Care: An Urgent Call to Action, which has five action areas. Those include: