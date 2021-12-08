Four new Omicron cases detected in Manitoba
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
Four new cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Manitoba, the province announced on Wednesday.
This comes one day after Manitoba reported its first case of the Omicron variant, bringing the total in the province to five.
The province said one of the individuals recently travelled from one of the 10 federally advised countries, while the other cases are close contacts and currently asymptomatic.
Manitoba also announced three new COVID-19 related deaths and 178 new cases on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
