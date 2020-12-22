The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) are reporting a combined four new COVID-19 cases.

The TVDSB is reporting two new cases at White Oaks Public School in London and one new case at Glendale High School in Tillsonburg.

Meanwhile the LDCSB is reporting one case of COVID-19 at St. Anne’s Catholic Elementary School in St. Thomas.

All staff and parents/guardians at the schools have been notified.

The health unit will be contacting parents/guardians and staff who may have had close contact. Those who are contacted will be asked to self isolate for 14 days.

This leaves LDCSB with one active case in Regina Mundi Catholic College, two active cases at Catholic Central and two active cases at John Paul II in London.

A full list of TVDSB cases is available here.