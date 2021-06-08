Four new wildland fires in Sudbury area Monday, total of six active in the northeast

Three of the four new forest fires that started in the Sudbury District on Monday are still active with a total of six burning in the northeast.

As the heatwave continues across northeastern Ontario, it is creating dry conditions prompting officials to rate the fire hazard in the region between high and extreme. Several communities have issued fire bans as a precaution. Greater Sudbury issued an open-air fire ban on Monday and joins the communities of Blind River, Elliot Lake, Huron Shores, and Iron Bridge.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry names each fire based on the nearest district.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, there are six active forest fires in the northeast:

Sudbury 21 started Sunday around 5:39 p.m. west of Sturgeon River Provincial Park. It is being held at 1.1. hectares.

Sudbury 23 started just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday and is located about one kilometre west of the Sturgeon River and four kilometres south between Sturgeon River Provincial Park and Obabika River Provincial Park. It is approximately 3.6 hectares in size and is not yet under control.

Sudbury 24 is 0.5 hectares in size between Killarney and French River, in the northwest corner of French River Provincial Park. It started just before 5 p.m. on Monday and is being held.

Sudbury 25 started just after 6 p.m. on Monday near Nairn Centre and is being held at 3.6 hectares. It is being held as of Tuesday morning.

SAU010 is 0.3 hectares in size and is located west of Mississagi Provincial Park in the Sault Ste. Marie area. It is considered under control after starting around 4:43 p.m. on Sunday.

Timmins 001 is currently the largest forest fire in the northeast at 6.5 hectares. It started around 12:45 p.m. on June 2 between Matachewan and Mattagami First Nations in the northeast corner of the Sudbury District.

One fire that began on Monday, Sudbury 22, was deemed out the same day and reached 0.2 hectares in size.

The MNRF said in a news release Monday evening, the fire hazard rating in parts of the far north is low to moderate.

"In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations," the MNRF said. "Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site."

Information on rules and permits for outdoor fires in Ontario