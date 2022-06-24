Four northern MPPs named to Ontario cabinet

Northern Ontario now has four MPPs in Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.

In a swearing-in ceremony Friday, Timmins MPP George Pirie was named Minister of Mines with a mandate to develop the Ring of Fire mineral deposit.

The former mayor of Timmins was elected in June and joins another first-term MP, Graydon Smith, who is Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Smith won the riding of Parry Sound-Muskoka after the previous MPP decided not to run.

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli remains as Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade with an additional mandate for small businesses.

Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford is keeping part of his two portfolios as the Minister of Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs

Sault Ste. Marie's Ross Romano is out of cabinet and will not be returning as Minister of Government and Consumer Services, a position he held since June 2021.

That ministry is now called the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and will be overseen by Mississauga MPP Kaleed Rasheed.