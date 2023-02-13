Four northern residents charged with drug trafficking

North Bay police have seized more than $10,000 in narcotics and charged three local people and one man from Temagami with drug trafficking and weapons-related offences.

A home on Fourth Avenue was raided by the street crime unit and emergency response team Feb. 9, North Bay police said in a news release Monday morning.

The four accused were found at the home and arrested.

Police seized approximately 124 grams of suspected crystal meth, 37 grams of suspected fentanyl, two grams of suspected cocaine, an assortment of pills suspected to be Percocet and hydromorphone, methadone, a pellet gun and ammunition, shotgun ammunition, fixed blade knife and sheath, bear spray, brass knuckles, drug trafficking equipment and cash.

A 49-year-old North Bay woman and a 35-year-old North Bay man are each facing three drug trafficking charges. The man is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession and having property obtained by crime.

A 33-year-old North Bay woman is charged with six counts of drug trafficking, having property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a weapon, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Finally, a 37-year-old Temagami man is facing those same charges, except for one less drug trafficking charge.

All four accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.