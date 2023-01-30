Four Nova Scotians facing sexual assault, intimidation charges in relation to human trafficking incident
Four people are facing a number of charges, including intimidation of a justice system participant, in connection with human trafficking that happened in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
Yarmouth Rural RCMP started an investigation on Jan. 22 after receiving a report of a sexual assault at a property in Brooklyn, N.S.
The RCMP alleges one person was sexually assaulted and a second person was assaulted with the intent to intimidate them for their involvement in an ongoing judicial process related to a human trafficking investigation.
On Jan. 27, the Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit, along with the RCMP Emergency Response Team, arrested three men and a woman who police say were involved in the assaults.
A search warrant was also executed at the Brooklyn property.
A 49-year-old Yarmouth County, N.S., man has been charged with:
- unlawful confinement
- sexual assault in which other persons were also a party
- sexual assault
- two counts of intimidation of a justice system participant
- two counts of obstructing justice
- criminal harassment
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- two counts of uttering threats
- assault
A 27-year-old Yarmouth County man has been charged with:
- unlawful confinement
- sexual assault in which other persons were also a party
- sexual assault
- intimidation of a justice system participant
- obstructing justice
- criminal harassment
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- careless use of a firearm
- uttering threats
- assault
A 48-year-old Yarmouth County man has been charged with:
- unlawful confinement
- sexual assault in which other persons were also a party
- sexual assault
- intimidation of a justice system participant
- obstructing justice
- criminal harassment
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- administering a noxious substance
- assault
- trafficking in a substance
- uttering threats
A 35-year-old Yarmouth County woman has been charged with:
- unlawful confinement
- sexual assault in which other persons were also a party
- sexual assault
- intimidation of a justice system participant
- obstructing justice
- criminal harassment
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- administering a noxious substance
- assault
- trafficking in a substance
All four people were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Monday.