iHeartRadio

Four Nova Scotians facing sexual assault, intimidation charges in relation to human trafficking incident


The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of "criminal activity" at so-called police stations reportedly set up by the People’s Republic of China in Ontario. (File photo)

Four people are facing a number of charges, including intimidation of a justice system participant, in connection with human trafficking that happened in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP started an investigation on Jan. 22 after receiving a report of a sexual assault at a property in Brooklyn, N.S.

The RCMP alleges one person was sexually assaulted and a second person was assaulted with the intent to intimidate them for their involvement in an ongoing judicial process related to a human trafficking investigation.

On Jan. 27, the Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit, along with the RCMP Emergency Response Team, arrested three men and a woman who police say were involved in the assaults.

A search warrant was also executed at the Brooklyn property.

A 49-year-old Yarmouth County, N.S., man has been charged with:

  • unlawful confinement
  • sexual assault in which other persons were also a party
  • sexual assault
  • two counts of intimidation of a justice system participant
  • two counts of obstructing justice
  • criminal harassment
  • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • two counts of uttering threats
  • assault

A 27-year-old Yarmouth County man has been charged with:

  • unlawful confinement
  • sexual assault in which other persons were also a party
  • sexual assault
  • intimidation of a justice system participant
  • obstructing justice
  • criminal harassment
  • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • careless use of a firearm
  • uttering threats
  • assault

A 48-year-old Yarmouth County man has been charged with:

  • unlawful confinement
  • sexual assault in which other persons were also a party
  • sexual assault
  • intimidation of a justice system participant
  • obstructing justice
  • criminal harassment
  • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • administering a noxious substance
  • assault
  • trafficking in a substance
  • uttering threats

A 35-year-old Yarmouth County woman has been charged with:

  • unlawful confinement
  • sexual assault in which other persons were also a party
  • sexual assault
  • intimidation of a justice system participant
  • obstructing justice
  • criminal harassment
  • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • administering a noxious substance
  • assault
  • trafficking in a substance

All four people were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Monday.

12