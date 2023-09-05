Four officers assaulted while investigating family dispute: LaSalle police

A 19-year-old male is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to kill someone during a family dispute and then assaulted the arresting officers, including attempting to seize one officer’s firearm.

According to the LaSalle Police Service, shortly before 1 p.m. on Sept. 4, police received a call regarding a heated family dispute at a residence in LaSalle.

Upon arrival, police learned that a 19-year-old resident of the home had threatened to kill another individual and their pet.

Officers were in the process of getting additional information about the situation when the suspect was told he was being detained and could not leave the premises.

As a result, police said the suspect then reacted by physically assaulting the officers by punching and kicking them.

Police then placed the suspect under arrest for assaulting a police officer. During this time, a struggle ensued while attempting to handcuff him.

During this struggle, the suspect bit, head-butted and kicked officers, and attempting to seize an officer’s firearm.

All four officers sustained minor injuries during the assault which required medical attention. The officers are expected to recover.

As a result, the male suspect is now charged with the following criminal offences:

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to an animal

Four counts of assault peace officer

Mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000

Disarm peace officer

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.