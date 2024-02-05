Four Orillia drivers face impaired charges during 24-hour period

Four drivers are walking after a slew of charges - including 90-day suspensions - were handed out over the weekend.

A car in a ditch was the first possible sign of impairment for one witness who called the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Saturday shortly before 8:15 p.m. Police arrived and determined the woman was impaired. She was brought to the Orillia station for a Drug Recognition Expert’s investigation.

The 26-year-old Orillia woman was subsequently charged with impaired driving and has a court appearance February 27. Her vehicle was impounded for one week, and she was issued a 90-day suspension.

On Saturday, at about 3 p.m., police were sent looking for a woman breaching her parole. When they attempted to stop the driver, she fled but was arrested a short distance away from a private residence.

As a result, a 39-year-old Orillia woman was charged with failure to stop, resisting and flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving and breach of her conditional sentence order. Her vehicle was impounded for seven days, and she was issued a 90-day suspension.The accused was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Monday.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a minor collision at a business on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte. Officers determined the driver of one of the involved vehicles was impaired. He was arrested and transported to the Orillia Detachment for further investigation.

As a result, a 41-year-old man from Oro-Medonte was charged with operation while impaired and failure to comply with the demand for a breathalyzer test. He was released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on February 27.

Two hours later, police were called about a possibly impaired driver on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte.Police located the vehicle, and a 46-year-old Orillia man was charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol reading of over 80ml.

The accused was released on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on March 5.