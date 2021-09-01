Four Orillia woman among those charged in OPP drug bust

Six people face drug trafficking charges after provincial police searched multiple residences in Orillia.

Police say that officers executed the search warrants shortly before midnight on Monday at three different homes on Elgin Street, seizing cocaine and cash.

Charged are four Orillia women between the ages of 30 and 50, an 18-year-old man from Etobicoke and an 18-year-old man from Scarborough.

All of the accused were released from police custody with future court dates to answer to the charges.