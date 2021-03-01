Health officials in Wellington County are issuing a health alert after four overdose deaths were reported in the past eight days.

According to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, the deaths were reported in areas including Guelph, Rockwood, Elora and Arthur.

Officials said they believe fentanyl was involved in the deaths and that the drug may be stronger than the normal substance circulating in the communities.

They also noted that red and purple-coloured fentanyl were present in two of the deaths.

Health officials are warning the public to be aware that any coloured substances can also pose a significant risk.

They’re reminding drug users to carry naloxone, to never use alone, start low and go slow and to attend the Consumption and Treatment Services site at Guelph’s Community Health Centre.