Four pedestrians struck at Cambridge intersection
Waterloo regional police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Cambridge.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Conestoga Boulevard and Pinebush Road.
“Four pedestrians were struck as a result of this incident,” Const. Brad Hickey said. “Two of the pedestrians were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
No further details were shared about the other two pedestrians.
The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Breslau man, did not sustain any injuries and has been charged with fail to yield to pedestrian.
There have been more than half a dozen collisions in Waterloo Region involving pedestrians in the last month.
Hickey shared the following advice for both pedestrians and drivers.
“We encourage them to keep their head up, be aware of their surroundings and always be on the lookout for vehicle traffic.”
