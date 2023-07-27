Four people arrested after 'gun-related incident' in east Windsor

Windsor police have arrested four people and seized two loaded firearms after a “gun-related incident” on the east side of the city.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 200 block of Pillette Rd. for a person with a gun.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that following a verbal dispute between individuals, a firearm was produced and pointed at a person.

Police say no one was physically injured during the incident.

Officers tracked the suspects to a residence in the 800 block of Jos Janisse Ave. and called in members of our Emergency Services Unit (ESU) to set up a perimeter around the property.

A short time later, three males and a woman exited the home and were taken into custody without incident.

Police say a bag located at the scene contained a loaded Glock 19, a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun, and a loose extended magazine. The firearms and magazine were seized as evidence.

A 37-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man are each charged with the following:

• Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)

• Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence (x 2)

• Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm

• Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

• Unlicenced possession of a prohibited device

A 24-year-old man is charged with the following:

• Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)

• Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence (x 2)

• Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm

• Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

• Unlicenced possession of a prohibited device

• Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 6)

He was currently on a probation order for a violent offence, which banned him from possessing any firearms.

A 17-year-old minor, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with the following:

• Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)

• Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence (x 2)

• Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm

• Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

• Unlicenced possession of a prohibited device

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.