Four people arrested after 'gun-related incident' in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested four people and seized two loaded firearms after a “gun-related incident” on the east side of the city.
On Tuesday at 3 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 200 block of Pillette Rd. for a person with a gun.
Through investigation, officers say they learned that following a verbal dispute between individuals, a firearm was produced and pointed at a person.
Police say no one was physically injured during the incident.
Officers tracked the suspects to a residence in the 800 block of Jos Janisse Ave. and called in members of our Emergency Services Unit (ESU) to set up a perimeter around the property.
A short time later, three males and a woman exited the home and were taken into custody without incident.
Police say a bag located at the scene contained a loaded Glock 19, a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun, and a loose extended magazine. The firearms and magazine were seized as evidence.
A 37-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man are each charged with the following:
• Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)
• Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence (x 2)
• Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm
• Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
• Unlicenced possession of a prohibited device
A 24-year-old man is charged with the following:
• Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)
• Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence (x 2)
• Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm
• Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
• Unlicenced possession of a prohibited device
• Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 6)
He was currently on a probation order for a violent offence, which banned him from possessing any firearms.
A 17-year-old minor, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with the following:
• Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (x 2)
• Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence (x 2)
• Possession of an unloaded regulated firearm
• Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
• Unlicenced possession of a prohibited device
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.