Swan River RCMP have arrested and charged four people after officers executed a search warrant in Swan River.

On Feb. 18, officers from Swan River RCMP, along with the Manitoba West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team and Police Dog Services search a home located off of Main Street in Swan River.

RCMP said officers found drugs, which they believe was meth and cocaine, firearms, cash, and drug-related paraphernalia.

RCMP arrested 33-year-old Dallas Joseph Genaille who is from Swan River. He has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, unsafe storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a weapon contrary to an order, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Genaille remains in custody.

RCMP also arrested a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old man from Swan River, along with a 32-year-old woman from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation. They were all released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on April 7, 2021. They have been charged with several drug and firearm-related charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court.