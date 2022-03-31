Four people arrested following robberies at two Cape Breton convenience stores

Four people have been arrested following robberies at two Needs convenience stores in Cape Breton Wednesday night.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the Needs store on George Street in Sydney, N.S., around 8:30 p.m.

Staff told police a man threatened to have a weapon, demanded money from the till and left in a vehicle.

About two hours later, officers on patrol received a report of a second robbery at the Needs store on Coxheath Road in Coxheath, N.S. Police say the suspect's description was similar in both incidents.

As a K9 team searched the area, officers saw a vehicle travelling near Exit 2 on Highway 125 that matched the descriptionof the vehicle from the first robbery.

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the four people inside.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.