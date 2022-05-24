Four people arrested following three collisions in Cape Breton; police say alcohol a factor

Four people are facing charges in connection with three collisions in Cape Breton over the May long weekend. Police say alcohol was a factor in all three collisions.

On Friday, Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Grand Lake Road near the Lingan Golf Course around 7:30 p.m.

Police say two vehicles travelling in opposite directions crashed into each other when one crossed the centre line. No one was injured.

Police say officers suspected the driver of one of the vehicles was impaired. The 27-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., provided breath samples and started a drug evaluation.

The man is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to comply with a drug evaluation demand. He was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Later, around midnight, police responded to the Donkin Highway near Sand Lake Road for a report of a vehicle in a ditch. There were two people inside the vehicle and both were uninjured.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment. The 39-year-old man from Donkin was taken in for breath samples, which police say he refused.

He faces charges of refusing a breath demand and breaches of a probation order. He was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The next day, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to reports of an SUV driving erratically on the Gabarus Highway.

As police drove to the scene, another call came in that the same SUV had collided with a motorcycle in Caribou Marsh.

When police arrived, the SUV was parked and the damaged motorcycle was on the highway, where its driver was also lying.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while officers collected information from the two occupants of the SUV, who were both uninjured, and several witnesses.

Police say the man and woman in the SUV gave conflicting information about who was driving.

After investigating and speaking with witnesses, police say they confirmed the 29-year-old man had been driving, and showed signs of impairment.

Both he and the 33-year-old woman were arrested. The driver was taken to give breath samples and blew over the legal limit, according to police.

The man and woman both face a charge of obstruction and the driver will face charges of impaired driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm. They were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.