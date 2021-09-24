Four people arrested for armed home invasion in Guelph

The Guelph Police Service has arrested four people wanted for an armed home invasion in Guelph.

The incident happened on the morning of Sept. 16.

Police say three men and a woman entered an apartment near Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North.

They say the group was carrying weapons, one of them a gun.

Two people – a man and a woman -- were at home at the time.

Police say the man was struck with the gun, and then later the two locked themselves into a room and called police.

The suspects had all fled by the time officers arrived on scene.

The man who lived in the apartment was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and then released.

Police say the three men involved in home invasion were located in another apartment in the building.

All three were arrested.

One, a 26-year-old Guelph man, is charged with break and enter as well as disguise with intent.

The second suspect, a 27-year-old Guelph man, is facing three weapons charges along with break and enter, disguise with intent, and breach of probation.

The third man, a 33-year-old from Guelph, is charged with break and enter, possession of a weapon, and disguise with intent.

Police also identified the woman involved and issued a warrant for her arrest.

On Sept. 23, an officer initiated a traffic stop at Wellington Street West and Fife Road. The man driving ran away from the scene, while the woman in the passenger seat was arrested.

Police later determined that the vehicle and the license plates were stolen.

The 30-year-old woman is facing 11 charges including: break and enter, use of a firearm while committing an offence, disguise with intent, assault with a weapon and drug possession.

Another woman who was in the vehicle was also charged, while the man who fled has not been found.

Police say the home invasion was a targeted incident and there was no concern for public safety.