Four people arrested, heavy police presence during firearms investigation at 8th street home

Four people have been arrested as part of a firearms investigation that involved heavily armed police at a home on 8th street near Dufferin avenue.

Police say at about 5:00 p.m Wednesday evening, officers from the Guns and Gangs Unit and SPS’s Tactical Support Unit initiated a firearms investigation at an address in the 700 Block of 8th Street East.

By 8:30 p.m, police say four adults and two youths had been removed from the residence without incident.

Police say the adults were held in custody and the youth were released.

The situation prompted traffic restrictions in the area and officers were on scene for several hours.

Police have not confirmed whether any charges have been laid.

The investigation is ongoing.