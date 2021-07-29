Four people arrested, heavy police presence during firearms investigation at Saskatoon home
Four people have been arrested as part of a firearms investigation that involved heavily armed police at a home on 8th street near Dufferin avenue.
Police say at about 5:00 p.m Wednesday evening, officers from the Guns and Gangs Unit and Tactical Support Unit initiated a firearms investigation at an address in the 700 Block of Eighth Street East.
By 8:30 p.m, police say four adults and two youths had been removed from the residence without incident.
Police say the adults were held in custody and the youth were released.
The situation prompted traffic restrictions in the area and officers were on scene for several hours.
A 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are in custody and will appear at court Thursday, according to police.
Several firearms charges will be laid against the pair in regards to an illegally possessed shotgun that was seized, police said in an update following the incident.
Both of the accused were in breach of previous release conditions, police said.
-
COVID-19 cases in Ontario jump past 200 for first time in three weeksOntario health officials are reporting a jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday with more than 200 new infections recorded.
-
-
Well-known Toronto restaurateur slams city's effort to support local eateriesOne of Toronto’s most prominent restaurant owners is calling a recently announced initiative by the city to get people back into eateries half-baked.
-
Halifax police searching for badge stolen from off-duty officerHalifax Regional Police are asking the public for help in locating a badge stolen from an off-duty officer sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
-
TC Energy Q2 earnings slip to $982M but comparable profits up 21 per centTC Energy Corp. is reporting lower net profits in its latest quarter as it continued to feel some effects from a large impairment charge that will be shared with the Alberta government on its cancelled Keystone XL export oil pipeline.
-
B.C. government won't appeal court ruling on industrial developments on First Nation's territoryB.C. has decided not to appeal a provincial Supreme Court ruling that found the government breached the Treaty 8 agreement signed with the Blueberry River First Nations more than 120 years ago.
-
Police release pictures of Toronto man identified as suspect in multiple sexual assault incidentsThe Toronto Police Service (TPS) has named a suspect in an investigation into two instances of sexual assault that took place over the course of the summer.
-
Recently retired longtime firefighter dies of cancerRecently retired local firefighter of 44 years Grant McCulloch has died after a short battle with esophageal cancer.
-
Drugs, firearms, and ammunition seized; 18-year-old chargedAn 18-year-old London man is facing gun and drug charges.