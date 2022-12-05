Four people arrested in rash of copper wire thefts in New Brunswick

Four people have been arrested in connection with a rash of copper wire thefts in New Brunswick.

The RCMP says there have been a number of copper wire thefts in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas since September, amounting to over $1.4 million in losses to businesses, homes and government departments.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the investigation on Nov. 23. He remains in custody on unrelated matters.

The RCMP says officers executed a search warrant at a home in Geary, N.B., the same day and seized a “significant quantity of copper wire and related materials.”

On Nov. 29, police responded to a location where they say three people were burning copper wire and loading it into the back of a vehicle.

They arrested a 37-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman, all from the Oromocto area, at the scene.

They were all released on conditions and are due to appear in Fredericton provincial court at a later date.

On Nov. 30, police searched a second home, in Haneytown, N.B., in connection with the investigation. Police say they seized a significant quantity of copper wire, as well as other telecommunication lines, from the home.

"These copper wire thefts have had significant impacts on our community, and our members have worked diligently to gather the evidence needed to make these arrests," said Cpl. Dan Sharpe with the West District RCMP.

"We would also like to encourage anyone who is purchasing salvaged parts or metals to ensure the product has been legally acquired."

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity near an electrical substation or power poles is asked to contact their local police department