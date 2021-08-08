Four people assaulted overnight in downtown Barrie
Video Journalist
Siobhan Morris
Barrie Police say four people were so badly injured in a downtown assault that they needed to go to hospital.
Police say it happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in an alley that runs between Collier Street and Dunlop Street East.
A police spokesperson says four males were injured during an interaction between groups that "escalated very quickly."
Police say no weapons were use, but did not share what sparked the clash or whether they are looking for any suspects.
