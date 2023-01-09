Four people being treated in urgent care following fire inside Victoria Hospital
Four people are being treated in urgent care after a fire broke out inside Victoria Hospital Monday morning.
In a news release from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA), it said the fire started on the sixth floor at around 10:20 a.m. and was quickly put out. However, the sprinklers were set off and caused flooding and electrical issues.
The WRHA noted the water from sprinklers impacted several floors at the hospital.
Staff were able to evacuate 21 patients on the sixth floor and move them to another area of the hospital. The patients are expected to be able to return to their rooms later on Monday.
Due to the fire, one patient and three staff members are being treated in urgent care
The WRHA said the hospital is still open for those who have appointments and need care, but visitors are not allowed at the hospital until Tuesday morning.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service attended the hospital and are investigating the cause.
The Winnipeg Police Service said it is not investigating the incident. Police added the fire caused minimal damage, and a patient was the only person treated for smoke inhalation. The City of Winnipeg said the fire was not criminal in nature.
-
Winds up to 90 km/h to sweep over Greater VictoriaEnvironment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria region starting Wednesday night.
-
Man wanted for Old Ottawa South bank robberyOttawa police are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob a bank in Old Ottawa South last week.
-
Ontario launches public consultations on budget, focused on transportation, jobsOntario is asking residents for their input on the upcoming budget, and questions in a survey posted today indicate major themes will be health-care staffing, transportation, jobs and the cost of living.
-
Alberta Opposition NDP calls for public input on plan to subsidize well cleanupAlberta's New Democrat Opposition wants public consultations on a government plan that would subsidize oil and gas companies to fulfil legal commitments to clean up old wells, a major proponent of which has been working directly in Premier Danielle Smith's office for months.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summerWastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving programVehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: policeThe Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri's family remains hopeful she is alive one year after abductionElnaz Hajtamiri's family remains hopeful she is still alive after being allegedly abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.
-
Saskatoon man faces seven counts of fraud for series of grandparent scamsThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a series of family / grandparent scams.