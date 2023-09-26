Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament

Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.

Tuesday, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed that the four have been charged with failing to keep fish in a manner that allows size to be easily measured, as set out under the Ontario Fishery Regulations, 2007 (SOR/2007-237).

“As this matter is currently before the courts, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time,” the MNRF said in an email Tuesday.

The Top 50 Classic was held Sept. 2-3 and had a top prize of more than $10,000. Allegations surfaced that a few anglers trimmed the tails of northern pike they caught to give them an advantage in the competition.

Under tournament rules, three of the five northern pike anglers catch must be 61 cm or shorter. In this case, the anglers are accused of catching longer pike and then trimming the tails to get them under the 61 cm limit.

A post on the tournament’s Facebook page refers to allegations of cheating in the tournament.

“These anglers are denying these acts,” the post said.

“That means without definitive proof that the anglers altered fish during tournament hours, they (were) entitled to fish on Sunday.”

Top 50 organizers told CTV News on Tuesday that they want to make it clear that the winners of the tournament are not accused of any wrongdoing.

“The winners are not involved with the incident,” the message said.

As a result of the controversy, however, the teams that are accused will not receive any prize money until the matter has gone through the court process. And anyone who finished below them will have to wait, too.

“Nothing from their finish and below will be paid out until this is resolved,” the message said.

“This includes overall titles. Anyone below them is now, unfortunately, having to wait to receive money, and overall title announcements because of this.”

If found guilty, the four face a $100 fine under Ontario Fishing Regulations 2007-237, section 39 (3).