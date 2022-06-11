Four people charged in break and enter incident

One adult and three youth have been charged in relation to a break and enter incident in Regina on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an alarm around 2 a.m. at a restaurant in the 4400 block of Rochdale Blvd. Police began their investigation after gaining a video description of two suspects, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Officers received an unrelated call a few hours later with one of the suspects matching their description of the break and enter. One man was arrested without incident and a canine team tracked another. Two girls were also arrested.

Two girls, 15 and 17, are charged with breaking and entering and committing theft. A 17-year old boy is charged with breaking and entering, committing theft, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and breach of probation.

An 18-year-old man is charged with breaking and entering, committing theft, obstructing a peace officer, and breach of conditions. He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday.

All three youths made their first court appearances in Youth Court on Friday.