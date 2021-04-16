Four people charged in connection with an April 10 home invasion in North Bay

North Bay Police have charged four people in relation to a home invasion at an apartment building in the 300-block of Main Street East on April 10 around 11:45 p.m.

Police didn't release any details regarding the motive of the home invasion, what happened once they were inside or whether anyone was hurt or any damage was done.

"As this investigation is still ongoing, the information contained in the press release is all we can provide at this time," David Woolley, police communications officer, said in an email.

Police arrested a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both from Bonfield, on April 14. A 33-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were arrested in North Bay in connection with the case on April 15.

"All four individuals are alleged to have been involved in (the) home invasion," police said in a news release.

The man and woman from Bonfield are charged with one count each of break and enter, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

They will appear in the North Bay Courthouse on May 25 to answer to the charges.

"The North Bay Police Service would like to recognize the Ontario Provincial Police for their assistance in this investigation as well as their support in the execution of the April 14 search warrant and arrests," police said.

The man and woman from North Bay are charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a probation order. The man is also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

The pair are still in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse on April 16.

"North Bay Police are continuing their investigation," the release said. "Officers urge anyone who may have security camera video, including dashcam video in the areas of Percy Street and Main Street East at the time of the alleged incident, to contact police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Bay Police at 705-497-5555, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 705-222-TIPS (8477), or online.