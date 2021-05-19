Four people charged in May 2020 Hants County, N.S. homicide

Nova Scotia RCMP has charged four people in the May 2020 homicide of a Hants County, N.S. man.

Police say 51-year-old Robert Michael Campbell of Falmouth, N.S., was the victim of a homicide on May 24, 2020.

Campbell's body was found in a burned-out grey van near St. Croix, N.S., two hours after a home invasion in Wolfville, N.S., which police believed was connected to Campbell’s death.

"During the early morning hours on May 24, two residents fled their home in Wolfville after their home was entered," Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release last May. "Police found evidence of an injury at the scene, however the residents of the home were not hurt."

On May 14, 2021, police say Darroll Murray Atwell, 42, of Robinson Corner, N.S. and Devyn Adam Dennis, 26, of Bishopville, N.S. were arrested without incident in relation to Campbell's homicide. Both were charged with the following:

• Indignity to Human Remains

• Accessory after the Fact

• Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

• Arson

Both have been remanded into custody and will next appear in Kentville Supreme Court on Friday.

On May 18, 2021, police say Rebecca Elizabeth Moir, 37, of Five Islands, N.S. and Brandon Doucette, 28, of L'Ardoise, N.S. were arrested without incident in relation to Campbell's homicide. Both were charged with the following:

• Murder of Robert Campbell

• Criminal Negligence Causing Death

• Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Moir is also facing an additional charge of Possession of a Weapon while Prohibited.

Doucette is facing additional charges of Discharge of a Firearm and Pointing a Firearm.

Both have been remanded into custody and will be appearing in court on Wednesday.

The RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.