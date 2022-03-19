Four people dead after collision in Hamilton, Ont.

A fiery crash in Hamilton early Saturday morning left four people dead, including three pedestrians, police say.

The crash happened before 2 a.m. in the area of Main Street East and King Street East.

Hamilton police said one person was driving a stolen 2004 Toyota Prius at a high rate of speed on Main Street East towards King Street East when he lost control.

The vehicle then mounted the curb, struck three male pedestrians and collided with a concrete hydro pole, police said. The car then caught fire with the male driver inside.

All three pedestrians and the driver were pronounced dead. Police have not released their identities as next of kin are still being notified.

A fifth person suffered minor injuries after being hit by debris from the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, and police said “impairment has not yet been ruled out as a factor.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753, 905-546-4755 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.