Four people displaced after early morning fire in Windsor


The aftermath of a house fire on Hall Avenue on Friday, March 10, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Four people have been displaced after a house fire in Windsor.

Windsor fire crews were called to the scene on Hall Avenue near Assumption Street around 2 a.m. on Friday.

The blaze was declared out shortly after 3 a.m.

The cause has been listed as undetermined and damage is estimated at $125,000.

