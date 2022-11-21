Four people displaced by fire at residential, commercial building in Halifax

At least four people are displaced from their home following a fire in Halifax Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the fire at 5580 Cornwallis St. just before 10:30 a.m.

According to District Chief Brad Connors, the building contains a convenience store on the main level, and apartment units on the second and third floors.

Connors says everyone made it out of the building and no injuries were reported. However, there is significant fire and smoke damage to the second floor, as well as minor water damage to the main level, and smoke damage to the top floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Connors says it is not believed to be suspicious.