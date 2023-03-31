Four people facing charges after investigation into cheque frauds in the Ottawa Valley

Four Pembroke, Ont. residents are facing charges following a months long investigation into fraudulent cheques in the Ottawa Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers launched an investigation in January into cheque frauds, with incidents happening in late 2022.

On Tuesday, the OPP announced three people are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and obtaining by false pretences.

A 32-year-old is also facing a charge of one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

