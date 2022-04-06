Four people facing drug trafficking charges following Dufferin arrests: WPS

Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed on a Dufferin-area home earlier this week.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said on Monday, as a part of an ongoing investigation, the Guns and Gangs unit along with the Tactical Support Team executed the search warrant at the home in the 700 block of Stella Avenue.

During the search, officers seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun and ammunition, 23 grams of crack cocaine which has an estimated street value of $2,300, drug packaging materials, and $550 of Canadian money.

Along with the seizures, police said five people were arrested.

Trayven Tyrell Sinclair, 27, Ashton Nathaniel Bissett, 19, Lynne Shelley Ballantyne, 52, and Marcy Faye Abraham, 40, are all facing multiple drug trafficking and firearm-related offences. They were all detained in custody.

Police said a 32-year-old man was also taken into custody on two breach-related charges, but was released on an appearance notice.

None of the charges against the five people have been proven in court.