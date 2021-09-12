Four people facing multiple charges for evading Saskatoon police

Four people are facing a number of charges after allegedly refusing to stop for Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) overnight.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, SPS found a stolen vehicle near 33rd St. W and Avenue J North.

Police attempted a traffic stop however the vehicle failed to stop, a news release said.

Members of the Air Support Unit observed the suspect vehicle by deploying a tire deflation device by ground units.

Police followed the vehicle north of the city onto Highway 11 and the vehicle stopped just north of Warman Road, where the four people got out and fled.

Two 35-year-old men and two women, 26 and 19, were arrested shortly after with the help of the canine unit, the release said

One of the women was taken to hospital and treated for injuries from a dog bite.

All four people are facing charges which include possession over $5,000, dangerous driving, failure to stop for police and breach of release order.