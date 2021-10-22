Four people from Cape Breton facing drug trafficking charges following several vehicle stops

Four people from Cape Breton are facing drug trafficking charges following several vehicle stops this week.

Cape Breton police say members of the Street Crime Unit made three separate vehicle stops this week, resulting in the seizure of cocaine, hydromorphone, Ritalin and cash.

Police say a man and woman were arrested from a vehicle on Hinchey Avenue in New Waterford, N.S.

A second woman was arrested from a vehicle in the Commercial Street area of Glace Bay, N.S., according to police, and a second man was arrested from a vehicle on Spruce Haven Drive in Sydney, N.S.

According to the Cape Breton Regional Police, all four individuals were later released on a promise to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Dec. 1.

Brian Keith Pearson, 52, and Sherri Ann Drover, 48, both from New Waterford, are charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking in hydromorphone.

Police say Drover also faces charges for possession of property obtained by crime.

Wendy Elaine Hiscock, 41, of Glace Bay is charged with trafficking methylphenidate (Ritalin), possession for the purpose of trafficking methylphenidate (Ritalin) and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 45-year-old man from Coxheath, N.S., whose name cannot be released pending the processing of information at court, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime.