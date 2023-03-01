Four people hospitalized after Riverside South house fire

Paramedics treated seven people for smoke inhalation—four of whom were taken to hospital—after a major house fire in Riverside South Tuesday night.

The fire at the home on Twin Falls Place broke out just after 10:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and found "multiple vehicles" on fire in the garage, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

At one point, firefighters had to evacuate the home as part of it began to collapse. The neighbouring home was also evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was under control just after midnight and crews declared a stop loss at 1:42 a.m.

Paramedics said they treated seven adults for smoke inhalation. Four of them were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Three others were treated and released at the scene.

One neighbour said they happened to be driving by the home soon after the fire started.

"We were just coming down the street and my son actually noticed that there was a fire in the garage," neighbour Nadia Cornacchia said. "It wasn't huge flames yet, it was just contained in the garage. So I slammed on the brakes and said 'Call 911' and I just started honking my horn hoping to wake them up because nobody was out."

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, paramedics said.

Barrhaven fire sends one person to hospital

Earlier Tuesday, one person was taken to hospital after a fire at a multi-unit building in Barrhaven.

The fire broke out around 5:50 p.m. on Rutledge Street near Hathaway Drive. The fire in the basement unit was under control by just after 6:05 p.m.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

- with files from Dave Charbonneau, CTV News Ottawa

OFS on scene of a 2nd Alarm fire in the 3700 block of Twin Falls RD in Riverside South. #ottnews #ottcity #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/4n2vKdNUj9